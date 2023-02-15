Man flown to hospital after DUI crash
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was flown to the hospital after a DUI crash Tuesday night.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jesus Huerta, 37, was driving north on OK-48 when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the road and hit a tree.
Huerta was flown to Medical City Plano in critical condition with head injuries.
Troopers say Huerta was under the influence of alcohol, nor wearing a seatbelt.
