Man flown to hospital after DUI crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was flown to the hospital after a DUI crash Tuesday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jesus Huerta, 37, was driving north on OK-48 when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the road and hit a tree.

Huerta was flown to Medical City Plano in critical condition with head injuries.

Troopers say Huerta was under the influence of alcohol, nor wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.