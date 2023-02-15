Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man flown to hospital after DUI crash

Jesus Huerta, 37, was flown to the hospital after a DUI crash Tuesday night
Jesus Huerta, 37, was flown to the hospital after a DUI crash Tuesday night(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was flown to the hospital after a DUI crash Tuesday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jesus Huerta, 37, was driving north on OK-48 when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the road and hit a tree.

Huerta was flown to Medical City Plano in critical condition with head injuries.

Troopers say Huerta was under the influence of alcohol, nor wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead
Durant Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
One in hospital after early morning shooting in Durant

Latest News

Paris Police are investigating after an incident involving a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
Police: Man forces himself inside woman’s home and rapes her
Paris Fire responded to a fully involved house fire around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Unoccupied home destroyed in early morning fire
Alec McQueary, 18, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments