Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say

A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday, according to authorities.

KAIT reported the crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Middlebrook Road in Randolph County.

Arkansas State Police said 55-year-old Joseph Barber was riding the ATV southbound on a highway when he crossed the centerline on a curve and struck a 2013 Mack truck before leaving the roadway.

Officials said Barber died in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured, police reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Rev. Stanley Francis Rother - American Roman Catholic priest from Oklahoma who served and was...
$50M shrine to honor slain priest, first US Catholic martyr

Latest News

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee Werfel faces questioning on “thankless’ job
The Department of Justice has decided not to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe,...
Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals