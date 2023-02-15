One in hospital after early morning shooting in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to Durant Police, one male suspect shot a male victim at Hometown Hideout Bar in Durant.

The victim was flown to a Texas hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody, but police are not releasing names at this time.

Durant Police is asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (580) 924-3737.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

