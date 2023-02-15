Texoma Local
Police: Man forces himself inside woman’s home and rapes her

Paris Police are investigating after an incident involving a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
Paris Police are investigating after an incident involving a woman and her ex-boyfriend.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are investigating after an incident involving a woman and her ex-boyfriend.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 3100 block of Clarksville St. at 7:40 a.m on Tuesday.

According to Paris Police, a 35-year-old victim reported that she was approached by her ex-boyfriend on her front porch and that he was pointing a pistol at her.

Police said the ex-boyfriend then forced her into her apartment and raped her.

The victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said this incident is under investigation.

