Romance scam: following your heart could cost you big bucks

By Brayel Brown
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Thinking with your heart on Valentine’s Day or any day doesn’t always lead to love. Police warn that sometimes - it leads to being scammed.

“Its obviously a trend we’re seeing in law enforcement because the effort is endless,” said Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry.

Swindlers are using dating sites and social media apps to target anyone who might be vulnerable.

“People can reach multiple people, be involved in multiple relationships at the same time,’ said Henry,”

and get those emotional connections to get people to send them money.”

The FBI reportedly received more than 19 thousand complaints about romance scammers last year.

The report stated a loss of nearly 740 million dollars in scams.

Here are some things to look out for: Those moving too quickly in a relationship, never send money to people only communicated with online or by phone,

and beware of those who make promises to meet up, but make excuses why they can’t meet.

“Making sure that you are using dating sites that are secure, that people trust.,” said Henry,

“Try to avoid Facebook... things like that where you really can’t verify somebody’s identity.”

He adds that scammers lure hopeless sweethearts into sending them money for things like emergencies, travel costs, or investing into Cryptocurrency together.

The AARP has a hotline with guidance on what to do if anyone has been a target of these scams. It is free and available to anyone.

