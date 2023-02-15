Texoma Local
Seven-year-old girl celebrates getting a heart for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is always a sweet treat for kids, especially for seven-year-old Blair Sullivan. On Valentine’s Day 2016, her parents got the long-awaited call from the hospital that a heart was available.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Valentine’s Day is always a sweet treat for kids, especially for seven-year-old Blair Sullivan.

On a day known for candy and cards, Valentine’s means so much more for the Sullivan family.

“My husband always says it’s a valentine’s he’ll never be able to beat,” said Angie Sullivan, Blair’s mom.

A few months before Valentine’s, Blair was born with a congenital heart defect.

Ten days later, she underwent her first heart surgery.

“We found out that she also had pulmonary stenosis, which affects the right side of her heart also, and so they told us the only option for her was a heart transplant,” said Sullivan.

On Valentine’s Day 2016, her parents got the long-awaited call from the hospital that a heart was available.

“It was just a lot of joy and excitement,” said Sullivan. “Also, we were nervous too because it’s still a risky surgery.”

Blair just underwent a bi-annual Cath procedure to make sure her heart is still the right match.

Because of her heart transplant, she gets to grow up alongside her big sisters.

“She’s really starting to grow and develop,” said Sullivan.

Not a moment is taken for granted.

“She’s just full of life, and it’s amazing to see that because of organ donations, she’s here with us, and we get to enjoy life with her,” said Sullivan.

On Valentine’s, the Sullivans said one of the greatest gifts of love you can give is to become an organ donor.

“Sign up online to be an organ donor and donate life and give someone else a second chance of life,” said Sullivan.

