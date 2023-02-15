Texoma Local
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10 pm

...then...a BIG blast of chilly wind for Thursday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the entire News 12 viewing area.

Hail to two inches in diameter, winds to 70 mph, and even an isolated tornado are possible this evening. An arctic front sweeps through ending the chance of storms well before sunrise and leaving us windy and much colder by morning. Look for morning lows in the mid-30s and northerly winds up to 30 mph, leaving us with wind chills in the upper teens!

Thursday sees decreasing clouds, windy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

Expect a hard freeze with lows in the 20s Friday morning. Friday looks to be sunny and cool with highs around 50 degrees before warmer winds blow for the weekend; Texoma will be knocking on the door of 70 degrees as soon as Sunday and for several days beyond. What a ride!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

