Sherman resident celebrates her birthday with 10th Annual Blood Drive

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “Blood is needed every single day, and that’s what we want. We want awareness for the blood donors to come and be regular blood donors,” Sherman resident Melida Alshire said.

For 10 years, Alshire has been celebrating her birthday by hosting a blood drive and the turnout has only been growing over the years.

“That very first year, it was eight donors. Last year we had 317 donors. There’s a huge difference and we’re hoping that this year for our 10th year anniversary, we can have more people coming over,” Alshire said.

According to Texoma Regional Blood Center’s Office Supervisor, Tiara Jones, Grayson County desperately needs more donors.

“During the ice storm, we’ve lost all of our blood supply for this area. Also our backup, we get some from DFW occasionally, and they have no blood supply either. So right now, if there’s an emergency, we don’t have any blood supply for the hospitals at all,” Jones said.

Which is why Jones says Melida’s blood drive is so helpful.

“She reaches out to our community in a huge way, so we have had our numbers increase every single year since she started it,” Jones explained.

The blood drive starts on Valentine’s Day and ends February 18th and there’s a little surprise that comes with donating.

Simply by taking a seat, rolling up your sleeves to give blood, you can win a chance to sit in the owner’s suite at a Rangers game.

“So, everybody that they come and donate during those particular dates, they’re going to get a chance to become part of a drawing and that drawing will be something very special. It is ten seats to go into the owner’s box,” Alshire said.

