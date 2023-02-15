Texoma Local
Unoccupied home destroyed in early morning fire

Paris Fire responded to a fully involved house fire around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Paris Fire responded to a fully involved house fire around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.(Paris Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tudor St. around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post, crews arrived to a fully involved house with an exposure also catching fire.

Paris Fire said crews were on scene for about two hours.

The house was unoccupied, according to officials.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

