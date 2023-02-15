Fire officials bring attention to winter fire safety

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Many may think that summer is the only season that contains burns that can get dangerous, but the wintertime can be just as dry.

Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said these cold months can be just as much of a threat.

“There’s a winter grass season, and a summer grass season as far as wildfire, and you know I’ve been doing this a long time,” Weda said. “I think sometimes the winter time is our worst season for grass fires.”

Wet grounds, dead, dry grass, and wind create the perfect recipe for grass fires, according to Weda.

“We’ve had this rain we just had and we’ve had fires already today because it doesn’t matter because the grass, once it’s dead, it’s dead,” Weda said.

All it takes is one ember being blown to cause a controlled burn to take a dangerous turn.

“There are laws in Texas that I don’t think a lot of people are aware of when it comes to outdoor burning,” Weda said.

He specifically noted one law makes it illegal to burn when wind gusts reach 24mph.

The Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department is seeing calls increase rapidly each year.

Assistant Fire Chief of Tom Bean Aaron Marshall said they have been getting three to four calls per week for brush fires.

“Everybody likes to burn their brush or burn their trash when they’re not supposed to and it will just spread and get out of control,” Marshall said.

With limited funding from the county and city, the department is in desperate need of donations from the community for new equipment.

“Right now, we operate a 99 model brush truck,” Tom Bean Fire Chief Jason Lankford said.

These trucks play a big role in putting out grass fires and it’s important for the aging vehicle to be replaced, according to Lankford.

“We have to have a way to support it,” Marshall said.

There are a few ways to keep your fire under control during dry winter conditions.

“You need to kinda get that grass as low as possible, get it down to bare dirt, have an area around it, do it when winds are 5-10 mph,” Weda said.

Letting local dispatch know is also important. Additionally, Weda said the safest time of the year to burn is spring when the ground is moist.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.