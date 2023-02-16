Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Andre Thomas’ legal team files for clemency from Gov. Abbott

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, TEXAS (KXII) - Wednesday, convicted death row inmate Andre Thomas asked for clemency from Gov Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The request is to commute his sentence because of his diagnosed mental illnesses.

Thomas murdered his ex-wife, their 4-year-old son, and her 13-month-old daughter.

He cut out all of their hearts, after stabbing them to death. just before his trial, Thomas pulled out one of his own eyes.

After being convicted, he pulled out his second eye and ate it.

In addition to clemency, Thomas’ legal team is requesting prison records from the Grayson County court to show that Mr. Thomas is not competent to be executed.

“The 8th amendment to the US and the Texas constitution requires that a person be competent, have a rational understanding of why they’re being executed before that can happen. So, there are steps to follow in that proceeding,” Thomas’ Attorney, Maurie Levin said.

Thomas’ execution is set for April 5th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Rhonda Lucas, 57, was arrested after hitting two pedestrians with her vehicle and leaving the...
Ardmore woman arrested after hit & run leaves 2 seriously injured in Grayson County
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Durant Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
One in hospital after early morning shooting in Durant
Bonham house fire
Bonham house fire leaves one man dead

Latest News

Andre Thomas update
Andre Thomas update
The land at the former Denison wood preserving company has been empty for years, but soon it...
Former W.J. Smith Wood Preserving Company Facility going up for auction early April
“The Citizens Committee identified five immediate needs that we have in the next three years.”
Denison ISD proposes a $132 million bond for campus expansions
The firefighters of Durant took part in a dodgeball tournament to raise funds for a student who...
Dodgeball game raises funds for student diagnosed with cancer