Andre Thomas’ legal team files for clemency from Gov. Abbott

SHERMAN, TEXAS (KXII) - Wednesday, convicted death row inmate Andre Thomas asked for clemency from Gov Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The request is to commute his sentence because of his diagnosed mental illnesses.

Thomas murdered his ex-wife, their 4-year-old son, and her 13-month-old daughter.

He cut out all of their hearts, after stabbing them to death. just before his trial, Thomas pulled out one of his own eyes.

After being convicted, he pulled out his second eye and ate it.

In addition to clemency, Thomas’ legal team is requesting prison records from the Grayson County court to show that Mr. Thomas is not competent to be executed.

“The 8th amendment to the US and the Texas constitution requires that a person be competent, have a rational understanding of why they’re being executed before that can happen. So, there are steps to follow in that proceeding,” Thomas’ Attorney, Maurie Levin said.

Thomas’ execution is set for April 5th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.