Atoka duo sign to play college football

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Two Atoka football standouts signed to play college football.

Tyrell Hill is headed to University of Central Oklahoma to continue his football career. He was a big part of that Wampus Cat football program, and now, he will move on to UCO.

Karson George signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State. George has been a big part of the Wampus Cats success in the trenches.

The Wampus Cat duo is excited to take their talents to the next level.

