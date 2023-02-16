Atoka duo sign to play college football
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Two Atoka football standouts signed to play college football.
Tyrell Hill is headed to University of Central Oklahoma to continue his football career. He was a big part of that Wampus Cat football program, and now, he will move on to UCO.
Karson George signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State. George has been a big part of the Wampus Cats success in the trenches.
The Wampus Cat duo is excited to take their talents to the next level.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.