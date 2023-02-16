Atoka duo sign to play college football

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Two Atoka football standouts signed to play college football.

Tyrell Hill is headed to University of Central Oklahoma to continue his football career. He was a big part of that Wampus Cat football program, and now, he will move on to UCO.

Karson George signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State. George has been a big part of the Wampus Cats success in the trenches.

The Wampus Cat duo is excited to take their talents to the next level.

