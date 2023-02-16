Attorney General Drummond takes on prosecution of Oklahoma attorney accused of assisting illegal marijuana operations

Okla. (KXII) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced his office will be prosecuting an attorney accused of owning an illegal marijuana grow in Garvin County.

According to a press release, Matt Stacy was charged with 13 felony counts in Garvin County District Court last October after an affidavit alleged he “aided, encouraged, facilitated and/or contributed to a black-market for unlawful marijuana cultivation, trafficking and/or manufacturing.”

According to the Oct. 17, 2022, affidavit, Stacy acted as a registered agent for more than 300 LLCs that sought commercial licenses to grow and sell medical marijuana. OBN agents said Stacy paid state residents to be “ghost owners” of grow operations for Chinese organized crime operations and other out-of-state clients, a method designed to evade laws that require Oklahoma residents to own at least 75 percent of a grow operation.

Drummond said his office will work closely with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) in Stacy’s prosecution.

