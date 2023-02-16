Denison ISD proposes a $132 million bond for campus expansions

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -As Denison’s population continues to grow, the school district is simply running out of space, so to keep up with that demand, Denison ISD proposed a $132 million bond that will go to current and future campuses.

“The Citizens Committee identified five immediate needs that we have in the next three years,” said Superintendent Dr. David Kirkbride.

Kirkbride said one of those needs is for three of the elementary schools which are running out of space, “Lamar Elementary School is actually out of space today, Terrell Elementary School is projected to be out of space to start next school year, and Houston Elementary school is projected to be out of space in two year.”

The bond will allow an expansion to Lamar and Terrell.

Houston elementary will be turned into a pre-K.

The second need is the future of B. McDaniel Intermediate School, which is projected to reach capacity in just three years.

“The solutions to those two needs, elementary capacity and B. McDaniel capacity are to add on to Lamar, add on to Terrell Elementary, repurpose Houston Elementary for a pre-K center and build a new 5th and 6th grade center; we’ll call it the new B. Mac, at a different site, at a different location.”

The new location will sit on 45-acres on the southside Hwy of 84 between Hwy 69 and 91.

“It’ll go from 725 students to 1,200 students.”

And as far as the current B. Mac location, Kirkbride said if the bond passes, the Discipline Center and the Admin Building would take its place.

“This will be an increase of 8.5 cents to our taxpayers.”

“The Citizens Committee identified five immediate needs that we have in the next three years.” (KXII)

“The Citizens Committee identified five immediate needs that we have in the next three years.” (KXII)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.