Denison man pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man, caught in Massachusetts on charges of sexual assault, pled guilty in court Thursday.

According to court records, Carlos Lara Hernandez, Jr., 45, was arrested in 2020 on a warrant out of Grayson County for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

The investigation dates back to 2014.

According to the district attorney’s office, Hernandez pled guilty in exchange for the state capping his punishment at 15 years in prison.

Hernandez’s sentencing is scheduled for June.

