Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison man pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

Carlos Lara Hernandez, Jr., 45, pled guilty in court Thursday to sexual assault of a child and...
Carlos Lara Hernandez, Jr., 45, pled guilty in court Thursday to sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man, caught in Massachusetts on charges of sexual assault, pled guilty in court Thursday.

According to court records, Carlos Lara Hernandez, Jr., 45, was arrested in 2020 on a warrant out of Grayson County for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

The investigation dates back to 2014.

According to the district attorney’s office, Hernandez pled guilty in exchange for the state capping his punishment at 15 years in prison.

Hernandez’s sentencing is scheduled for June.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec McQueary, 18, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher
Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Andre Thomas update
Andre Thomas’ legal team files for clemency from Gov. Abbott
Durant Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
One in hospital after early morning shooting in Durant

Latest News

Police executed a narcotics-related search warrant and found 26.68 grams of solid heroin, 2...
Suspect arrested in narcotics investigation
OSBI is investigating an officer-involved-shooting involving officers with the Hugo Police...
OBSI investigates officer-involved-shooting in Hugo
Keith Douglas McCarrell, 17, was arrested for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Sherman teen arrested for child sex abuse
Nathan Kasper, 33, was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday.
Suspect in custody in connection with Ardmore stabbing incident