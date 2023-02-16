Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Alec McQueary, 18, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher
Andre Thomas update
Andre Thomas’ legal team files for clemency from Gov. Abbott
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Durant Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
One in hospital after early morning shooting in Durant

Latest News

Keith Douglas McCarrell, 17, was arrested for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Sherman teen arrested for child sex abuse
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
LIVE: Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review
Nathan Kasper, 33, was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday.
Suspect in custody in connection with Ardmore stabbing incident
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior