Former W.J. Smith Wood Preserving Company Facility going up for auction early April

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - To some, the empty land off Morton Street in Denison could be the perfect spot to embrace nature.

“With all of that open space, I would like to see a reserve back there,” said Dave, a Denison resident.

But a few years ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considered the land an environmental and human health threat.

The former W.J. Smith Wood Preserving Company Facility used creosote, a chemical, to preserve wood products like railroad ties.

“It’s been closed, shut down, and cleaned off for many years; however, it was not cleaned up,” said Tony Kaai, president of the Denison Development Alliance.

The EPA sent the property owners an emergency order because of groundwater contamination.

Now, more than 10 million dollars and years of cleaning later, the EPA said the land is ready for reuse, but there’s one problem.

“The company that went bankrupt that had it, and so it’s just been tied up ever since then,” said Kaai.

Kaai said the city still can’t get in touch with the company, and it owes taxes on the land.

“We’ve done all the work that we have to do legally, so now we’re empowered, the county’s empowered, to go ahead and close and sell the property,” said Kaai.

The city hopes to see more homes go in t revive the long-abandoned property.

“Maybe in a perfect world, it’s a mixed-use housing with some retail and service in the front on the main road that cuts through there,” said Kaai.

Even with the green light to repurpose, the EPA still lists insufficient information regarding whether or not the groundwater is under control.

“There was never enough groundwater to generate any samples,” said Kaai. “That went on for several years, and I think the EPA said, ‘okay, that’s really not a factor, but it’s really not answerable.’”

The land goes up for a sheriff’s auction in early April.

