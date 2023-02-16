Texoma Local
Grayson College hosting 10th Annual Black History Program

By Erin Pellet
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson College is putting on its 10th annual Black History Program tomorrow night. The event’s emcee, Aaron Thomas, said the event will be filled with music, poetry, dances, and speakers.

“This is a day where we can all come up here and kinda let loose and be free, and just kinda show different sides and different parts of who we are,” Thomas said.

Administration Assistant, Averi Stovall, said the theme for tomorrow night is just keep going. She said she wants people to walk out feeling encouraged.

“I want them to walk out feeling like no matter what I can keep going, no matter what obstacle is thrown my way I can keep going,” Stovall said.

Living legends and Grayson College students are on the agenda to be honored.

“We have students we like to showcase, talk about scholarships that have been given out, scholarships have been formed,” Thomas said.

Thomas said this event is not just about Grayson College, but about all of Grayson County. Additionally, Stovall said this event is not just for the black community.

“We have this sense that it’s a black history program so only black people, or African Americans per se, can be there, but no we want everybody to come,” Stovall said.

Stovall tells me she’s hoping for a full auditorium. The program is being held at the college’s C-W-L Building. It is free for the public starting with a buffet at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

