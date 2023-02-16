Texoma Local
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say

While Michigan State University is in mourning, gun violence erupts in Texas. (CNN, WILX, KVIA, MSU, @GREG ABBOTT, IVAN ESCOBAR, SAFWAT AHNAF AZIZ, GABE TRETEL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, had two handguns that were purchased legally but not registered, police said Thursday.

The 9 mm guns and ammunition were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police, said deputy campus police chief Chris Rozman.

The shootings took place at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

The students who died were from suburban Detroit: Brian Fraser, 20, Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20.

The five injured students remain in critical condition at a Lansing hospital but were showing “signs of improvement,” interim university President Teresa Woodruff said.

Classes remain suspended through the weekend. Berkey Hall, an academic building, will stay closed through the spring term, Woodruff said.

The briefing by police followed a Wednesday night vigil on campus that drew thousands of students. Tom Izzo, the university’s revered basketball coach and father of a student, offered words of comfort.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our loss has been great. Our lives have been permanently changed,” said Izzo, head coach since 1995. “But with a shared commitment to help each other, and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will learn to find joy once again.”

Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

