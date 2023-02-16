OBSI investigates officer-involved-shooting in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OBSI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting, involving officers with the Hugo Police Department, that left one man dead on Wednesday.

According to a press release, a Hugo officer saw a man, known to have an outstanding warrant on felony charges, walking in the area of South E St. and West Rosewood in Hugo. The officer attempted to arrest the man on the warrant, but the man fled the scene.

Another officer found the man, at which point, the man fired a weapon at officers.

Police say the man continued on foot, exchanging gunfire with the officers. He was hit and taken to Choctaw Memorial Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Dallas.

The condition of the man is unknown. No officers or bystanders were injured during the gunfire.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.