Oklahoma lawmakers propose 3 bills to reduce license requirements for hair stylists

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - “Its not just about a cute hairstyle for the weekend;” said owner of Bella Hair by Renada, Renada Carr, “You have to know how to take care of your clients hair.”

While- current regulations in the state of Oklahoma are written to keep clients safe -- stylist caution that could soon change.

SENATE BILL 421 would remove the need for makeup and hairstylist to have a cosmetology license.

" I want my clients to have a good experience when they’re with me and know that they are well taken care of,” said Pompadours Salon Destiny Day.

Stylist Renada Carr takes her profession seriously, and thinks some requirements should stay in place.

“We work hard, that’s all,” said Carr, “Although they’re are some amazing kitchen beauticians out there you really want to know what’s best for your client.”

A second bill, BILL 283, would extract the word “shampooing” from barbering certifications.

Oklahoma State Senator Michael Bergstrom called it an unneeded license. “18 states do not have licensing requirements for someone who shampoos hair,” Bergstrom said.

Hairstylist in Ardmore say regardless of the potential rule swaps they will stick to old habits.

“You don’t want to be messing up people’s hair they will sue you,” said Carr.

Carr also stated that there a hazardous chemicals she uses daily, and if haven’t been taught it could be toxic or lead to a lawsuit.

“Dealing with chemicals, colors all that stuff you want to have some type of knowledge behind you.”

Bergstrom Senate Bill 72 affects people who sell make-up and fragrance. Currently the are required to pass a safety and sanitation test. BILL 72 - eliminates that.

“Only 49 people in the state are licensed, and (the requirements) are unnecessary employment barriers.” Bergstrom said.

‘Without proper sanitation there’s also like certain types of dermatitis that are very contagious like impetigo, staph,” said Day, “So everything needs to be nice and sterile for the next client.

“Personally, I’m going to stick with the old rules,” said Carr, “I’m going to sanitized and do what I’m suppose to do.”

The bills are awaiting a final decision.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.