Red River Special Olympics Music & Art Festival in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - “A population of people that are very vulnerable in our society that often get overlooked, this is their opportunity to really get out there and shine and get to show their talents on a level playing field and they have total acceptance and it builds their confidence, it provides opportunities for friendship... and like I say, meaningful inclusion of all people,” Special Olympics Coach Charla Clements said.

The Choctaw Event Center was packed with artists of all ages showcasing their many talents.

“Durant hosted the art and music festival. So, athletes from all over Southeast Oklahoma brought their art pieces up to be shared and judged and displayed, and then we had athletes come from all over to perform on a stage,” Clements said.

This year’s festival marks the first time being back since covid and the house was rocking.

There were many winners at the event, like Sadie Allen, who won first, second, and fourth place for her artwork.

“It was very amazing to see everything here, and it’s just amazing. I have painted a whole universe, and it has won first place. I have made a candle. I have made a candle that is in a shell, and it has won fourth and second,” Allen said.

And the best part?

“They got to get up there and shine and be recognized for their gifts and talents and accepted for who they are,” Clements said.

And by the looks of it, everyone had a great time.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.