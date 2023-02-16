Sherman teen arrested for child sex abuse
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman teen was arrested without incident on Friday for child sex abuse.
According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Douglas McCarrell, 17, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child and the sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor.
McCarrell is being held in the Grayson County Jail on$105,000 worth of bonds.
The case is still under investigation.
