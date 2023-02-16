Sherman teen arrested for child sex abuse

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman teen was arrested without incident on Friday for child sex abuse.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Douglas McCarrell, 17, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child and the sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor.

McCarrell is being held in the Grayson County Jail on$105,000 worth of bonds.

The case is still under investigation.

