Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman teen arrested for child sex abuse

Keith Douglas McCarrell, 17, was arrested for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Keith Douglas McCarrell, 17, was arrested for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman teen was arrested without incident on Friday for child sex abuse.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Douglas McCarrell, 17, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child and the sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor.

McCarrell is being held in the Grayson County Jail on$105,000 worth of bonds.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Alec McQueary, 18, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher
Andre Thomas update
Andre Thomas’ legal team files for clemency from Gov. Abbott
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Durant Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
One in hospital after early morning shooting in Durant

Latest News

Police executed a narcotics-related search warrant and found 26.68 grams of solid heroin, 2...
Suspect arrested in narcotics investigation
OSBI is investigating an officer-involved-shooting involving officers with the Hugo Police...
OBSI investigates officer-involved-shooting in Hugo
Nathan Kasper, 33, was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday.
Suspect in custody in connection with Ardmore stabbing incident
Bobby Wells, 33, was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Durant bar early Wednesday...
Suspect in Durant shooting arrested, facing multiple charges