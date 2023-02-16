Texoma Local
Southeastern aviation instructor receives prestigious FAA award

Mark Schurig (left) from the FAA presents the Charles Taylor Award to Drew Spears (middle) as...
Mark Schurig (left) from the FAA presents the Charles Taylor Award to Drew Spears (middle) as Southeastern president Thomas Newsom (right) offers congratulations.(Southeastern Oklahoma State University)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Southeastern Oklahoma State University aviation adjunct instructor is the recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) prestigious Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.

The award is named in honor of the first aviation mechanic in powered flight and recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics. Charles Taylor served as the Wright brothers’ mechanic and is credited with designing and building the engine for their first successful aircraft.

According to a press release, that instructor is Drew Spears, who served for 20 years on active duty in the United States Air Force. Since 2005, Spears has been employed at Tinker AFB, AAR Corporation, Mundo-Tech Inc., L-3Com Vertex, Dassault Falcon Jet, Ozark Aircraft System, and Pratt-Whitney.

Spears has held an Airframe & Powerplant mechanic’s license since 1980, keeping hundreds of aircraft airworthy and safe to fly.

Spears obtained a bachelor’s degree in aviation management and a master’s degree in aerospace administration and logistics. He has shared his vast knowledge of aviation by serving as an adjunct instructor for Southeastern since 2011, teaching 10 different course offerings.

The Charles Taylor award was formally presented to Spears Tuesday at the Rose State Community College’s Community Learning Center where he teaches the aviation curriculum for Southeastern.

