Suspect arrested in narcotics investigation

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department, in conjunction with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed a narcotics-related search warrant on Thursday.

Police said the search warrant was issued for a house in the 1400 block of Truelove St. in Gainesville.

According to a social media post, a warrant was obtained for the residence after a narcotics investigation was initiated.

Officers arrested Joe Martin, 45, on multiple drug possession charges.

Officers located 26.68 grams of solid heroin, 2 grams of powder fentanyl, 183 suspected fentanyl pills, 58.29 grams of methamphetamine and 27.32 grams of marijuana. These items have a value of $7,800 on the street and $2,500 cash was seized during the warrant service.

