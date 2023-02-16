Suspect in custody in connection with Ardmore stabbing incident

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Ardmore on Wednesday.

Ardmore Police said it happened at the 2000 block of 4th NW, near Meadowbrook Trailer Home Park.

Nathan Kasper, 33, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

