Suspect in Durant shooting arrested, facing multiple charges

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The suspect involved in a shooting at a Durant bar early Wednesday morning has been arrested.

According to court records, Bobby William Wells, 33, was arrested Thursday morning.

Wells faces multiple charges, including shooting with intent to kill, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, assault with a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse - assault and battery.

There is no update on the victim of the shooting.

