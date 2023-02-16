Texoma Local
Trial date set for Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis

Whitesboro native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis will go to trial in March to...
Whitesboro native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis will go to trial in March to settle a Texas lawsuit alleging she violated the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Texas (KXII) - Whitesboro native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis has a date set in court to settle a Texas lawsuit.

Texas sued Davis for violating the Deceptive Trade Practices Act claiming she misrepresented herself as someone who specialized in training folks with eating disorders.

According to the lawsuit, Davis said she did not accept clients with eating disorders, but more than a dozen clients brought it up in their complaints.

The lawsuit also alleged Davis did not follow through on her promise to deliver individual fitness plans with personal check-ins, costing buyers up to $300.

Her trial is scheduled for March 6.

KXII first reported on her business in 2019.

