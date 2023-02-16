Trial date set for Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis

Texas (KXII) - Whitesboro native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis has a date set in court to settle a Texas lawsuit.

Texas sued Davis for violating the Deceptive Trade Practices Act claiming she misrepresented herself as someone who specialized in training folks with eating disorders.

According to the lawsuit, Davis said she did not accept clients with eating disorders, but more than a dozen clients brought it up in their complaints.

The lawsuit also alleged Davis did not follow through on her promise to deliver individual fitness plans with personal check-ins, costing buyers up to $300.

Her trial is scheduled for March 6.

KXII first reported on her business in 2019.

