United Acts of Kindness Day happening in Texoma Friday

First United Banks in Texas and Oklahoma are trying to accomplish 300,000 acts of kindness on...
First United Banks in Texas and Oklahoma are trying to accomplish 300,000 acts of kindness on Friday, and the company wants you to join in. How will you show someone kindness?(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - When you think of banks, you may just think about money changing hands.

First United Bank wants to change that.

It’s participating in “United Acts of Kindness Day” at locations in both Texas and Oklahoma.

The company said each of it’s Texoma banks will be doing something to spread a smile, including dropping off goodie bags to school bus drivers.

The goal is to complete 300,000 acts that will brighten someone’s day.

“This is just an off shoot of what we feel like as bankers should be part of our of our every day life, and we think by having a day like this we could really put an emphasis on that and encourage other people,” said Greg Kirkpatrick, the Sherman market president at First United Bank.

First United Bank said they want you to join in on the challenge.

All it takes is a smile, opening the door for someone or buying someone a coffee.

You can log your act online to contribute.

