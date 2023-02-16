Winter Returns through the Weekend

Last night’s cold front stirred up some severe weather, but all that is behind Texoma now. Instead, it’s a return to wintry weather in February with highs topping out today in the mid 40s. Friday and Saturday will experience similar high temperatures as wind speeds decrease and rotate out of the South by late Saturday. Then it’s a drastic warm-up for the end of the weekend.

Sunday highs are looking to rise into the upper 60s with the next three days seeing highs in the 70s. Very warm temperatures are around the corner! The only chance of rain to report is a 30% chance of some storms Wednesday.

So bundle up for now Texoma, but it won’t be long before you can hang up that winter jacket again.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

