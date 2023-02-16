Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Winter Returns through the Weekend

But these 40s will soon be 70s!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Last night’s cold front stirred up some severe weather, but all that is behind Texoma now. Instead, it’s a return to wintry weather in February with highs topping out today in the mid 40s. Friday and Saturday will experience similar high temperatures as wind speeds decrease and rotate out of the South by late Saturday. Then it’s a drastic warm-up for the end of the weekend.

Sunday highs are looking to rise into the upper 60s with the next three days seeing highs in the 70s. Very warm temperatures are around the corner! The only chance of rain to report is a 30% chance of some storms Wednesday.

So bundle up for now Texoma, but it won’t be long before you can hang up that winter jacket again.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec McQueary, 18, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher
Hollie Parker, Jess Bishop, and Emory Blanton (left to right) were arrested for first degree...
Police: 3 arrested for stabbing death of woman
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
Andre Thomas update
Andre Thomas’ legal team files for clemency from Gov. Abbott
Durant Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
One in hospital after early morning shooting in Durant

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 2/16/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/16/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/15/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/15/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/14/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/14/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/13/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/13/2023