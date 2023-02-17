77 Texas mental health experts write to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for the clemency of death row inmate Andre Thomas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “We’re asking for clemency on the basis of the fact that Andre is the most mentally ill man in Texas history,” Attorney Maurie Levin said.

Andre Thomas is on death row for the 2004 murder of his ex-wife, their 4-year-old son, and her 13-month-old daughter.

Thomas stabbed them to death, then cut out all of their hearts.

According to court documents, two days before the killing he checked himself into the hospital and was treated by Dr. William Bowen, whose report stated that Mr. Thomas was paranoid, hallucinating, and suicidal.

“He has been diagnosed schizophrenic since a very young age. He started hearing voices when he was ten years old,” Levin said.

Court documents state that, An emergency detention order was signed by a judge, ordering that Mr. Thomas be immediately apprehended and transported to the emergency room as he was at a substantial risk of serious harm to himself or others and that he must be immediately restrained.

Feeling no one was helping him, Thomas left the hospital and two days later, everything unraveled.

Because Thomas is clinically declared as mentally ill, his legal team and mental health experts say a death sentence is unconstitutional.

“We believe Mr. Thomas’ life should be spared. We think it is the right thing to do, that it’s the fair way for him to be treated, and that not protecting his life would be a violation of protections that exist in the United States Constitution.”

Thomas’ attorney says that in this case, execution is not the proper punishment.

“You can tell from the fact that he took both his eyes out, he is severely psychotic and still hears voices and has those fixed delusions, despite the fact that he is on heavy duty antipsychotic medication, and he lives in an alternative reality,” Levin explained.

Thomas’ execution date is set for April 5th.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.