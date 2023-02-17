Ardmore man sentenced for robbing 3 people at gunpoint, prosecutors say

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for robbery and firearm-related offenses in Indian Country.

According to court documents, Tyler Cheyenne Ned, 27, was sentenced to 140 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery in Indian Country, one count of attempted robbery in Indian Country, and one count of use, carry, brandish and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Evidence showed that in May 2021, Ned walked up to three people smoking on the front porch of a home, showed a handgun and demanded they empty their pockets. Two complied, then Ned asked if that was all they had, fired the gun into the ground and said he could or would take them out. Ned fled after someone opened the front door of the home.

Ned is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe, so the case was prosecuted in federal court, due to the McGirt Supreme Court Ruling.

