Carter County Health Department meets patients outside the clinic

The Carter County Health Department brings the clinic to the community
By Brayel Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- With Health Resource Day on Feb. 25, the Carter County Health Department is meeting the community outside of the clinic.

The county health department said people are sometimes fearful and uncomfortable with having to come to the clinic; bringing the clinic to them can ease the anxiousness.

”One thing is a lot of people either they’re afraid to go to the doctor, they don’t want to go to a doctor, (or) maybe they don’t want to come to our brick and mortar location,” said Regional Administrations Director of Oklahoma State Department of Health Chris Munn, “But we’re able to to go where they are, and that makes them more comfortable, (and) more likely to come see us.

The Carter County Health Department will be at the HFV Wilson Community Center February 25, in the mobile clinic.

The clinic will have check-ups, vaccinations, and STD screenings from 11am to 1 pm. There is no out of pocket cost for your visit and the event is free.

