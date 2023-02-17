Texoma Local
Chilly, but calmer Friday night

Winds pick up on Saturday, which means warmer temperatures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a chilly start to the weekend in Texoma, but at least there are sunny skies and calmer winds compared to Thursday. Winds are calm now as they rotate out of the South for Saturday. Winds will speed up to 15mph with gusts up to 20mph by Saturday afternoon, which will make Saturday feel chillier than Friday. Cloud cover will start moving into Texoma overnight and will play a big role in next week’s warm up.

Temperatures will jump from the 40s to the 60s on Sunday and continue rising into the 70s on Monday for President’s Day. Wednesday morning is our next chance for rain (30%) and a potential for thunderstorms. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that storm system as we get closer to see if there is a severe threat associated with it.

Otherwise, bundle up tonight and tomorrow. Then embrace the warmer temperatures starting Sunday!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

