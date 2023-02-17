Grayson Co. Salvation Army hosting Homeless Veterans Stand down event

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Salvation Army, Grayson County is hosting the Homeless Veterans Stand Down in conjunction with the Veterans Administration.

The event will bring together VA services and more than a dozen local and regional agencies to provide a full array of services to homeless veterans whether they are currently sheltering with friends or family or are literally homeless living on the streets.

The event is on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 5700 Texoma Parkway, Sherman. Lunch will be served.

Transportation from both Grand Central Station in Sherman and Walker House in Denison will be provided by the VA.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.