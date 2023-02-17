Grayson Co. Salvation Army hosting Homeless Veterans Stand down event

Texoma Local
Grayson County Salvation Army to host a Homeless Veterans Stand Down event
Grayson County Salvation Army to host a Homeless Veterans Stand Down event
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Salvation Army, Grayson County is hosting the Homeless Veterans Stand Down in conjunction with the Veterans Administration. 

The event will bring together VA services and more than a dozen local and regional agencies to provide a full array of services to homeless veterans whether they are currently sheltering with friends or family or are literally homeless living on the streets.

The event is on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 5700 Texoma Parkway, Sherman. Lunch will be served.

Transportation from both Grand Central Station in Sherman and Walker House in Denison will be provided by the VA.

