Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man killed while trying to clear downed tree from road in W.V., sheriff says

FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County...
FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W. Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A man was killed while attempting to move a downed tree from a West Virginia roadway, authorities said.

The man was driving a truck around 6:50 a.m. Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who has not been identified other than being from Pennsylvania, put straps on the tree to attempt to pull it out of the road.

As he was working to remove the tree, another driver came from the opposite direction and hit the tree, which then hit the victim and pinned him against his truck, authorities said.

The man died on the scene.

Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine whether charges may be filed against the other driver.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Thomas clemency
77 Texas mental health experts write to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for the clemency of death row inmate Andre Thomas
Keith Douglas McCarrell, 17, was arrested for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Sherman teen arrested for child sex abuse
Bobby Wells, 33, was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Durant bar early Wednesday...
Suspect in Durant shooting arrested, facing multiple charges
Alec McQueary, 18, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Kingston student arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher
Whitesboro native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis will go to trial in March to...
Trial date set for Texoma native and social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis

Latest News

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a...
Letter sent more than 100 years ago finally gets delivered
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
DOJ search of Pence’s office turns up no new classified documents
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen
A panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma lawmakers will have about $2 billion more to...
Oklahoma panel certifies $2B more for lawmakers to spend
FILE - Actress Stella Steven appears at a Sterns Department Store in New York on Jan. 8, 1968....
Stella Stevens, star of ‘The Nutty Professor,’ is dead at 84