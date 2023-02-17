Texoma Local
Okla. Tourism & Recreation Dept. requests restaurants proposals for state parks

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the operations of Oklahoma State Park restaurants.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Okl. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the operations of Oklahoma State Park restaurants.

In coordination with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), the department issued an RFP after releasing a request for information in Jan. and hosting open houses at each restaurant. During the recent open houses and RFI process, interested parties and members of the community were invited to tour restaurant facilities, ask questions and share ideas for Oklahoma State Parks.

“We have received fantastic interest and participation throughout the Request for Information process,” OTRD Executive Director, Shelley Zumwalt said. “Since joining this agency, my top priority has been and continues to be to restore our park’s restaurant services as quickly as possible with the best possible partner or partners. I’m confident in our ability to find the right fit for the agency, our parks’ system and Oklahoma.”

State parks with restaurants include Beavers Bend, Lake Murray, Quartz Mountain, Robbers Cave, Roman Nose and Sequoyah.

RFP responses will be accepted until Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m.

The RFP is available here.

