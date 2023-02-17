Texoma Local
Oklahoma panel certifies $2B more for lawmakers to spend

A panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma lawmakers will have about $2 billion more to...
A panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma lawmakers will have about $2 billion more to spend in next year’s budget than they did in the current one.(Office of Gov. Kevin Stitt)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma lawmakers will have about $2 billion more to spend in next year’s budget than they did in the current one.

The Board of Equalization on Friday certified that the Legislature will have $12.6 billion to spend in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

That’s an increase of more $2 billion from last year’s $10.6 billion in authorized spending.

The Legislature also has another $1.4 billion stashed away in state savings accounts and $700 million that was appropriated last year to help lure a manufacturing facility to Oklahoma that didn’t materialize.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

