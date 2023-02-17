Rogers steps down at Tioga for Sanger

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Chad Rogers is stepping down at Tioga to become the head coach at Sanger High School.

Rogers has spent the past two seasons coaching the Bulldogs. He went 13-9 over the two years. Tioga won a the district championship in Rogers’ second season at the helm. Rogers previously coached the Denison Yellow Jackets for nine seasons.

Sanger finished fourth in a seven team district in Class 4A Division II last season.

