Silo community rallying around student diagnosed with cancer

SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Earlier this week the Silo community joined together for a dodgeball tournament to raise money for a Silo student who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Silo Elementary School girl’s basketball coach, Andrea Heath, planned the event but it was someone else who inspired the idea.

“One of our boys, named Jace, said we should do a dodgeball tournament, Heath said. “I thought that’s something that’s attainable, we can totally do that.”

She said the turnout for the event was spectacular. The fundraisers are called “Team Gage”, for Gage Howard, who is even more spectacular.

Gage’s mom, Jami Howard, attests to the type of person her son is.

“He’d give the shirt off his back to anybody, if there’s someone walking down the road, he’d want to pick them up and give them a ride, like he’s just that kind of a kid,” Jami Howard said.

Gage was diagnosed with cancer while being treated for appendicitis.

“There are no words,” Jami Howard said, tearing up.

Gage said his motivation through his cancer battle has been prayer and support from the community.

“What’s getting me through is the urge to be able to see everybody who’s getting me through this and help them when they have hard times,” Gage Howard said.

The whole community has been decked out in green, the color of his cancer ribbon. His family is taking it a step further, all repping green hair.

“It means a lot to me, it shows how much they care for me,” Gage Howard said.

The love from his family radiates, especially from his siblings. His little brother Jamison Howard had a special message he was eager to share for his big brother.

“I love my brother Gage, and I’m gonna be praying for him,” Jamison Howard.

Team Gage is hosting another fundraiser this Sunday called Hoops for Gage. It will be located at the Silo High School Gymnasium at 1 p.m. Kids from the community have been invited to come out and shoot hoops. They will each be given 100 free throws, the public can place pledges starting at a quarter. T-shirts will also be sold.

Other ways to donate to Gage’s family include Venmo, @teamgage4, and GoFundMe.

Event Planner, Krysten Brown, tells me her goal is to raise $5,00 to help Gage’s family, while Gage scores a slam dunk to cancer.

