Terrell Elementary School students show how “kindness TIES us together”

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Kindness was “tie”ing students together at a Denison elementary school last Friday, as they dressed up for part of the “Great Kindness Challenge Week.”

The idea came from counselor Jena Jones and the leadership team at Terrell Elementary. She was planning activities for the “Great Kindness Challenge Week” and discovered the idea of a dress up day where everyone wears a tie to school.

“I have played around with the idea of having tie Tuesday or a tie club for a while. I thought it could expose students to business or dress attire that we don’t always see people wearing too often anymore,” Jones said.

Jones thought that could be the perfect opportunity to get some positive male role models into the school and to introduce students to wearing a necktie. Having that extra little positive interaction and hearing how sharp they look, can really start a student’s day off right.

And that’s how the first Terrell Elementary “Kindness TIES Us Together” day got its start.

Terrell Elementary invited 30 men from the community to come and welcome every student by tying a necktie on them.

Ties were donated from fathers, former Denison ISD superintendent Dr. Henry Scott, First United Bank, Johnson-Moore Funeral Home and the family of long-time Terrell Volunteer Fred Smith.

