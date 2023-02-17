Traffic alert for drivers in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) announced a traffic alert for residents in Gainesville.

According to a press release, beams are ready to go up on the new I-35 bridges over FM 51, and the work will be done on Feb. 20th and 21st from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

TXDOT said I-35 traffic will have some lane reductions for the construction, but the highway will remain open. However, drivers under I-35 on FM 51 (California St.) will be detoured.

On Monday, FM 51 (California St.) will be CLOSED in both directions underneath I-35, and on southbound I-35, the right lane will be CLOSED from US 82 to just past FM 51.

On Tuesday, FM 51 (California St.) will be CLOSED in both directions underneath I-35, and on northbound I-35, the right lane will be CLOSED from south of the Weaver St. exit ramp to the US 82 exit ramp.

FM 51 (California St.) will be closed underneath I-35 on Monday and Tuesday. (TXDOT)

