From the 40s to the 60s - in One Day!

Saturday is Texoma’s third day in a row with below normal temperatures. But the strong southerly winds and overcast skies are about to make Texoma well above average for late February. Saturday temperatures are slightly better than Friday’s, but still upper 40s and low 50s for Texoma. The big change is the increase in southerly winds around 15mph with gusts up to 20mph. Along with a large cloud layer overhead, these two factors will start increasing Texoma’s temperatures rapidly.

Come Sunday afternoon, all of Texoma will have highs in the upper 60s. The southerly wind will increase to 20mph with 25mph gusts, which will make Monday’s holiday temperatures in the 70s! Basically Texoma will have increased temperatures by 30 degrees in the span of a 3-day weekend.

The 70s will stick around through Wednesday before a cold front moves through to bring us back down to normal February temperatures by the end of the week. Ahead of that cold front, a storm system will pass over Texoma Wednesday morning. At this time, Texoma is not under threat of severe weather from this system. Heavy rain and lightning look to be the only concerning factors. If they do produce severe weather, it will occur farther to our East.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on Wednesday’s storm. But for now, one more day til much warmer temperatures in Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.