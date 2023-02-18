Texoma Local
Callisburg high school student help 80 year old custodian

By Brayel Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - While the cost of living has continued to rise, it has caused retirees to get up and join the work force again.

“It’s just so sad seeing an 80 year old man having to do things an 80 year old shouldn’t have to do.” said Callisburg senior Banner Tidwell.

Three seniors at Callisburg High School noticed a need within their school’s community, and quickly responded.

They noticed Mr. James, a retired resident who had to come out of retirement, and become their school custodian last month, due to the rise in cost of living in recent months.

“Its crazy to see something that we didn’t (know would blow up) we knew people would have wanted to help.” said senior Marti Yousko, “,but we didn’t know it would blow up..”

A single TIKTOK video posted by, Callisburg senior, Greyson Thurman showing Mr. James cleaning the halls.

Attached with the video, a GoFundMe aiming to help James continue to live comfortably.

“I have 2 thousand followers and that was enough to get the word out.” said Thurman.

Raising $10,000 dollars in 12 hours; most of the donations coming from students.

Callisburg Principal Jason Hooper is proud of his students, as well as those who pitched in.

“Its just amazing,” said Hooper, ”You know of the need that was met because of three kind kids, but of all of our students who have pitched in to help that need.”

The GoFundMe received over 500 donations in the last two days, and it is nearly at $29,000 noon as of Feb. 17.

Students remain hopeful that they can continue to raise money, and their act of kindness will remind others of the good still in the world.

To donate to Mr. James click here

