High school students visit Southeastern Oklahoma State University for Aviation day

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - High school students traveled from all over the country to Durant for Southeastern’s Aviation Day.

“We’ve had people come as far as from California, and we’re just so excited for that, because the news of all of our new innovations and investments in technology is actually making its way out into the training community,”Southeastern’s Aviation Director, Michael Gaffney said.

Close to 350 students came to Southeastern Oklahoma State University eager to learn why the school’s aviation program could be the gateway to their future.

“And really getting an idea if Southeastern is the right place for them to pursue a degree in aviation sciences, which will lead to an amazing career in aviation,” SOSU president, Dr. Thomas Newsom said.

It’s the second oldest program of its kind in the nation and the school’s president says students are set up to succeed.

“We produce a large number of pilots that work at the major airlines in the United States of America, as well as aviation science professionals around the country in logistics, aviation management, airport management,” Newsom explained.

The day was set to inspire students as they check out all the benefits, including hands on training.

“While one group is on campus, the other group is out at the airport touring our simulators, touring our flight line,” Gaffney said.

“We are here to give them the competencies and the ability to be successful when they leave our institutions and I’m just so exciting to see so many people today that are interested in becoming a part of the southeastern family,” Newsom said.

The first step in flying high across the skies.

