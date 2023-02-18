Texoma Local
Van Alstyne football duo sign for college

Van Alstyne football duo sign to play in college
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Two members of the Van Alstyne football team signed to play in college.

Nicolas Loya is headed to East Texas Baptist to play his college football. Cooper Carroll will head to Hendrix College to play at the next level.

“It’s a great feeling,” Loya said. “You know it’s a dream come true. I worked really hard for this and I put a lot of work inside and outside of school. It’s a great feeling and I’m glad to be signing.”

”It feels great,” Carroll said. “Finally caught what I’ve been looking for. I’ve been looking to play at the next level. I’m really excited to go see what the next level is.”

