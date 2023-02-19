Dismembered body left for 3 months in suspect’s backyard, police say

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Police believe a decapitated and dismembered body found in the backyard of a Washington, D.C., home had been there for three months.

Police charged 32-year-old Lavaughn Barnes with murder Thursday after they say he confessed earlier in the week to killing and dismembering the victim. Police say the victim, who has not been positively identified, was likely a handyman who had been doing work at Barnes’ home.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Police were called to the home Feb. 3 after Barnes claimed he found human remains in the backyard. Police say Barnes lived in the basement of the home, with his sister and her daughter living upstairs.

An image from Google Street View taken of the home last July shows the man that police believe is the murder victim. Police say Barnes’ sister identified him as a handyman she has known for the past five years. She told them she last hired him in November, but as far as she knew, he never showed up for the job and stopped returning her messages.

Police say Barnes admitted he killed the handyman Nov. 4 while he was working in the home because he was angry with him. They say Barnes shocked the man in the head with a stun gun while his back was turned, stabbed him at least twice and dragged his body to the backyard.

Why Barnes was supposedly angry with the handyman is unclear. He told detectives he “blacked out” when it happened then panicked and remembers asking himself, “What the hell did I just do?”

It’s also unclear exactly what caused the man’s death.

Police say Barnes confessed to cutting off the victim’s arms then head and putting the body parts and his identification in the trash that garbage collectors hauled away.

Police searched the backyard and home with specially trained dogs, which they say led them to blood someone had tried to clean up in the basement. According to charging documents, the dogs also led investigators to a sheath for a knife they believe was involved in the crime under the porch of a house across the street.

Police are still working to positively identify the victim and locate any family members.

Barnes’ sister told police her brother is “mentally challenged.” His attorney said that was reason enough to question his alleged confession.

Barnes is being held without bail until his next court appearance in March.

