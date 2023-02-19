Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A SHOOTING IN GRAYSON EARILER THIS EVENING
Victim, suspect identified in Sherman homicide
Callisburg students help 80 year old custodian
Callisburg High School students helping 80 year old custodian retire again
Mazzant became emotional as he read the sentencing but says this decision will protect the...
Former Denison youth leader given maximum sentence for child porn production
Andre Thomas clemency
77 Texas mental health experts write to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for the clemency of death row inmate Andre Thomas
Tyler Ned, 27, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for robbery and firearm-related offenses.
Ardmore man sentenced for robbing 3 people at gunpoint

Latest News

FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Victim, suspect identified in Sherman homicide
Victim, suspect identified in Sherman homicide
Sherlyn Drew was killed during a drive-by shooting in Charlotte in May 2021.
Man charged in drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old woman, police say