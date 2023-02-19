Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast

A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.(Marie Woods and James McKay at the University of Manchester via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A different type of big foot has been found in the United Kingdom.

In an area called the Dinosaur Coast, a Megalosaurus footprint was discovered.

The footprint measures a meter long and is the largest of its kind. The three-toed footprint is also one of only six to be found in the area.

Archeologist Marie Woods, who made the discovery, says she can no longer tell people “archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs.”

Traditionally, geologists and paleontologists focus on dinosaur fragments. As a rule, archaeologists study ancient human artifacts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A SHOOTING IN GRAYSON EARILER THIS EVENING
Victim, suspect identified in Sherman homicide
Callisburg students help 80 year old custodian
Callisburg High School students helping 80 year old custodian retire again
Mazzant became emotional as he read the sentencing but says this decision will protect the...
Former Denison youth leader given maximum sentence for child porn production
Andre Thomas clemency
77 Texas mental health experts write to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for the clemency of death row inmate Andre Thomas
Tyler Ned, 27, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for robbery and firearm-related offenses.
Ardmore man sentenced for robbing 3 people at gunpoint

Latest News

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole...
Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide