Temperatures climbing in Texoma

Above average February temperatures have finally arrived! Thanks to some cloud cover and southerly winds, Texoma jumped from the 40s to the 60s overnight. Ardmore is even showing highs in the low 70s today! That means Texoma’s warming trend could bring highs in the 80s come Tuesday.

Southwesterly winds continue to move through Texoma at around 15mph with gusts up to 20mph. That will continue through Wednesday, when a storm system moves through with an 80% chance of rain across Texoma. It will be mostly in the morning with the western portions of Texoma seeing some afternoon showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center is showing a slight risk East of Texoma and outside our viewing area. So as of right now, there is no severe threat for Texoma.

Thursday a cold front will move through Texoma, which will make Friday a chilly start to the weekend. Long range models are showing some on and off rain next weekend. Nothing severe, just some spotty showers at the moment.

So enjoy the warmer temperatures for the rest of your President’s Day weekend!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

